Stronger coordination stressed for dengue prevention

PESHAWAR: Terming the implementation progress on the dengue action plan of the Health Department as satisfactory, Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday stressed the need for stronger coordination and closer cooperation amongst the relevant officials to ensure effective measures for dengue prevention and control.

The chief secretary expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review implementation progress on the Dengue Action Plan 2022 here, said a handout. The meeting was attended by Director General Health Services Dr Shaheen Afridi, Dengue In-charge Dr Qasim Afridi and other relevant officials.

Shahzad Bangash was informed that so far only 84 patients had been diagnosed with dengue virus this year, which was much lesser than the previous year. He said the next few months were crucial for dengue, and the Health Department was taking all possible steps to prevent and control the dengue virus. The chief secretary called for launching of an awareness campaign about precautionary measures against the dengue virus so that the public themselves can avoid the virus by adopting the measures. The meeting was informed that a systematic awareness campaign to this end was launched in newspapers, through radios, television channels and on social media through the Information Department.

In addition, awareness sessions are also being held in mosques, schools, colleges and universities. Shahzad Khan Bangash directed the Local Government Department to improve the drainage and water supply system in the dengue hotspot areas. With better preparations and implementation of the action plan, the chief secretary said the Health Department’s efforts would prove effective in the prevention of the dengue virus.