Four friends among six killed in Mir Ali firing

PESHAWAR: The unidentified assailants shot dead six people including four close friends in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan (NW) district during the night between Sunday and Monday.

Police said four friends identified as Asad Dawar, Waqar Ahmad, Hammad and Sunaid Ahmad had dinner with their friends and were on their way home when assailants riding a motorbike started firing on them.

As a result, all the four friends were killed on the spot. The police shifted their bodies to Mir Ali hospital. The other incident also occurred in Mir Ali, where two cloth dealers were abducted from Khadi Market and later shot dead on the bank of River Tochi.

Police said both the deceased were shot in the heads. The police registered cases and started the probe. In a statement on Monday, the HRCP condemned the recent spate of violence that has left six people dead in North Waziristan (NW), including four young activists of an organisation that advocates peace in the region, and another two gunned down in South Waziristan.