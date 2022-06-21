Woman among four wounded in firing incidents

KARACHI: A woman was among four people who were wounded on Monday in firing incidents in the city.A 54-year-old man, Akhtar, son of Bilal Khan, was injured in a firing incident near the Abdullah College in North Nazimabad. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the man was shot by robbers over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way.In a similar mugging bid, another man identified as Mumtaz, 35, son of Ibrahim, was wounded on Sharea Faisal by robbers for putting up resistance within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. The injured man was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another firing incident, a 33-year-old man, Jannat Gul, son of Mirza Gul, was injured in Hassan Noman Colony within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Further investigations are under way.Meanwhile, a woman, identified as Sadaf, daughter of Matloob, was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in Ayub Goth in the Sohrab Goth area. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.