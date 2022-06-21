Boy killed in shooting after Washington concert

WASHINGTON: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people, including a police officer, were wounded in a shooting after a concert in Washington on Sunday night, the local police chief said.
The shooting was preceded by two other incidents which caused panic at the unpermitted "Moechella" concert celebrating Juneteenth, with several people injured while running away, DC police chief Robert Contee told reporters.
Police then shut down the sidewalk concert on safety grounds but shortly afterwards, despite a heavy police presence, the shooting occurred nearby in which the boy was killed, Contee said.
