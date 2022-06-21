Canada announces new Arctic air, missile defences with US

OTTAWA: Canada’s defence minister announced upgrades to Arctic air and missile defences with the United States on Monday, citing growing threats from Russia and new technologies such as hypersonic missiles.

At a news conference at Canada’s largest air base in Trenton, Ontario, Minister Anita Anand outlined Can$4.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) in military spending over the next six years. The monies are to be spent on land and satellite-based radar that can spot incoming bombers or missiles "over the horizon," as well as a network of sensors with "classified capabilities" to monitor Arctic air and sea approaches to the continent.