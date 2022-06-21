UK PM has sinus operation in hospital

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a "very minor routine operation related to his sinuses", his official spokesman said on Monday.

"He went to the hospital around 6:00 am (0500 GMT) and the operation was carried out first thing this morning," he told reporters. "He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10:00 am." The spokesman said the scheduled procedure was carried out on the state-run National Health Service under general anaesthetic. Johnson was resting and his return to work would depend on his health, but he planned to chair a Cabinet meeting of senior ministers on Tuesday.