UK PM has sinus operation in hospital

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a "very minor routine operation related to his sinuses", his official spokesman said on Monday.
"He went to the hospital around 6:00 am (0500 GMT) and the operation was carried out first thing this morning," he told reporters. "He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10:00 am." The spokesman said the scheduled procedure was carried out on the state-run National Health Service under general anaesthetic. Johnson was resting and his return to work would depend on his health, but he planned to chair a Cabinet meeting of senior ministers on Tuesday.
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday hanged a Sunni extremist who was sentenced to death for killing two Shia clerics and wounding...
WASHINGTON: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people, including a police officer, were wounded in a...
OTTAWA: Canada’s defence minister announced upgrades to Arctic air and missile defences with the United States on...
TUNIS: A legal expert charged with writing a new constitution presented a draft to Tunisian President Kais Saied on...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka closed schools and halted non-essential government services on Monday, starting a two-week shutdown...
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities cancelled more than 500 train services on Monday as youths in the country called for a...
Comments