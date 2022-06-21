Sri Lanka begins two-week shutdown

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka closed schools and halted non-essential government services on Monday, starting a two-week shutdown to conserve fast-depleting fuel reserves as the IMF opened talks with Colombo on a possible bailout.

The country of 22 million people is in the grip of its worst economic crisis after running out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports including food, fuel and medicines.

On Monday schools were shut and state offices worked with skeleton staffing as part of government plans to reduce commuting and save precious petrol and diesel. Sri Lanka is facing record-high inflation and lengthy power blackouts that have contributed to months of protests -- sometimes violent -- calling on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.

Thousands of students marched through the streets of Colombo on Monday chanting "Gota go home" in reference to the president, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement. "The time for Gotabaya to bow down with dignity is long gone," student leader Wasantha Mudalige told reporters. "Now we have to chase him out."

Police arrested 21 student activists who blocked all gates to the presidential secretariat building while declaring Monday, Rajapaksa’s 73rd birthday, a "day of mourning" for the nation.