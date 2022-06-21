Bengal Assembly passes resolution condemning Nupur Sharma’s anti-Muslim remarks

NEW DELHI: The Bengal Assembly passed a resolution condemning BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on Monday. BJP leaders staged a walkout when the state government passed a resolution condemning Sharma’s anti-Muslim remarks. This comes just four days after the suspension of seven BJP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and chief whip Manoj Tigga, from the West Bengal legislative assembly. The suspension has now been withdrawn.

The BJP leaders, led by Suvendhu Adhikari, started a protest when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing the assembly. Mamata Banerjee said, "We took action when there was violence in the state. But how come this lady (Nupur Sharma) is still not arrested? I know she will not be arrested. She has sought time from Kolkata Police for four weeks.