No relief as heat wave in US moves east

WASHINGTON: A heat wave that baked much of the central United States last week will start to move eastward with dangerously high temperatures, forecasters said on Monday.

The National Weather Service told Americans to gird for another day of well above normal, near-record or even record-breaking heat from the central Plains to the Upper Midwest. "Dangerous heat will continue to make headlines," the service said in an advisory. The scorching blast will start to drift eastward Tuesday into the Great Lakes region with highs in the upper 90s Fahrenheit which is up to 20 degrees F above normal.