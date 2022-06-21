Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

TOKYO: A Japanese court ruled on Monday that the country’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional, in a setback for activists after a landmark verdict last year found the opposite.

The district court in western Japan’s Osaka rejected arguments made by three same-sex couples as part of a series of suits filed by activists seeking marriage equality.

"From the perspective of individual dignity, it can be said that it is necessary to realise the benefits of same-sex couples being publicly recognised through official recognition," the court ruling said.

But the present failure to recognise such unions is "not considered to violate... the constitution", the ruling added, saying "public debate on what kind of system is appropriate for this has not been thoroughly carried out".