Ex-rebel wins Colombia’s presidential election

BOGOTA: Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement, has won Colombia's presidency late on Sunday.

He will become the country's first left-wing president and has vowed to bring about profound social and economic change.Petro beat construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez with an unexpectedly wide margin of some 720,000 votes.

The two had been technically tied in polling ahead of the vote.Petro, a former mayor of the capital city Bogota and current senator, has pledged to fight inequality with free university education, pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land.

He won with 50.5% of the vote to Hernandez's 47.3%.Petro's proposals - especially a ban on new oil projects - have startled some investors, though he has promised to respect current contracts.

His victory was likely to cause market jitters until his cabinet is announced, analysts said. Petro will succeed the deeply unpopular conservative Ivan Duque, who was barred by Colombia's constitution from standing for re-election.

Some of Petro's supporters were dancing in the street near Bogota's largest polling place, despite ongoing rain. He added: "We want a Colombia that through its diversity is one Colombia."