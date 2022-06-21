Samba Bank president to retire

KARACHI: Samba Bank Limited (SBL) president and CEO Shahid Sattar has reached his retirement age of 65 years, and will be leaving the bank on completion of his current term on July 31, 2022, a statement said on Monday.

Sattar was appointed as president and CEO of the bank in August 2013 at a time when it was a loss-making entity and sponsors of Samba Bank had made three rounds of additional equity in it. After assuming the charge, he turned the bank around from a loss making entity into a profitable enterprise.

During his tenure, the bank’s bottom-line profitability grew at a year on year (YoY) Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32 percent. He further transformed the bank from a corporate banking franchise to a complete suite commercial bank offering all products and services to corporate and commercial clientele, small and medium enterprises and retail customers.

The board of directors of Samba Bank has further appointed Ahmad Tariq Azam as acting president and CEO of Samba Bank Limited w.e.f. August 1, 2022, till the time a permanent president and CEO is appointed in due course.