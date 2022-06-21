KMBL gets compliance certificate

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has acquired Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance certification, an international standard for payment card and data security via PCI QSA Firm Risk Associates, a statement said on Monday.

The certification recognises KMBL's financial security standards, as recommended by Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). It is a global forum that brings together payments industry stakeholders to develop and drive adoption of data security standards and resources for safe payments worldwide.

"KMBL is now amongst those banks in Pakistan that are certified as PCI DSS compliant and first-ever microfinance bank in the country to fulfill 231 total PCI requirements related to cyber-security and associated processes,” said Khushhali MF Bank president Ghalib Nishtar.