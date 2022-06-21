HBL starts WhatsApp banking

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has launched “full feature” banking services on WhatsApp to enable its customers avail banking services such as interbank/intrabank funds transfer, mobile recharge, utility bill payments, and others via WhatsApp, a statement said on Monday.
The bank said it had launched the facility in partnership with a cloud communication service provider E.Ocean. To use the service, HBL stated that its clients needed to initiate a conversation on HBL’s WhatsApp number from mobile number registered with the bank.
In addition to information services already being offered, the “full feature” set of services would enable HBL’s customers to conduct payments/financial transactions as well. The transactions/services include interbank funds transfer, intrabank funds transfer, mobile recharge (prepaid and postpaid), utility bill payments, temporarily block/unblock debit or credit card, the bank stated.
