Gold glitters as rupee depreciates

KARACHI: Gold prices in local market increased by Rs1,450 per tola on Monday to a new all-time high, pushed by further depreciation of Pakistani currency against US dollar, dealers said.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in local market moved surged to Rs147,250 per tola, despite no change in gold rates in the international market. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,243 to Rs126,243. In the international market, however, gold rates remained flat at $1,840 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood same at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in local market remained below Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.