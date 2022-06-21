Opening all the fronts

LAHORE: Confronting on all fronts is considered against wisdom, but in case of Pakistan, it’s high time to take corrective measures in one go, and at full tilt.

Usually, governments take one difficult decision at a time and wait till the public pressure is absorbed, and then go for next corrective measure. When they rush for quick reforms in a short time, they usually crumble against the pressure.

But this time, the whole country might crumble if difficult decisions were not taken hastily. To save a country from disaster, governments must be ready to take unpopular decisions. After some initial reluctance, the current government has started doing so.

Jacking up petrol prices by Rs83 in a month, increasing interest rates, and asking night markets to close by 9pm every day must have hurt ruling parties’ support base and invited public ire.

But, the government has left with no options, which could create a win-win situation for both the government and public. When they took over, they had a gigantic task of arranging fuel for the power sector when the public coffers were empty, and they had to arrange huge quantities of edible oil when global supplies were drying.

They had to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure short-term financing. It seems they have achieved some success in this regard.

But in the meantime, the rupee has gone out of control. It is weakening against the US dollar at a rapid speed. Inflation is also rising on the back of tough decisions taken by the government. Moreover, the country is still missing a vibrant bureaucracy.

Making bureaucracy vibrant and bringing back its confidence is a must to ensure that difficult decisions taken by the government are implemented in letter and spirit. Subsidies announced for vulnerable groups also need fair and transparent distribution that only a vibrant and confident bureaucracy could do. Despite a subsidy of Rs200 billion for flour in Punjab, people are seen complaining of buying the commodity at higher rates, raising questions at bureaucracy in the province.

Maintaining law and order without taking harsh steps would also be a challenge. The state machinery must remain firm in maintaining peace in the country. Russia-Ukraine war has compounded difficulties of this government. Global markets are in turmoil.

Presently, going is tough for the government, and it would remain under pressure for another three to four months, unless the measures taken by the government start showing results. Till then, surviving the tough period would be a big challenge as the sole opposition (PTI) is not ready to give the ruling coalition some breathing space. However, the government must make efforts to bring them on board also on economic issues.