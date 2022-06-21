Prime Minister’s dilemmas

On April 11, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath of the prime ministerial office. On that eventful day, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was left with less than $10.5 billion of liquid foreign exchange reserves; 5 weeks’ worth of import-cover.

On that fateful day, international investors at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (where Pakistan’s eurobonds are listed) were sending a message that Pakistan will be the next Sri Lanka by end-June. On that crucial day, Pakistan was projecting a $45 billion trade deficit, the highest in Pakistan’s history.

On that critical day, Pakistan was projecting a Rs5,000 billion budget deficit, the highest in Pakistan’s history. This is all the negative stock that the new prime minister inherited. On April 11, these were the payments due: Pakistan had to make a payment of $1.6 billion within the next 30 days. Pakistan had to make a payment of $4.2 billion within the next 90 days. Pakistan had to make a payment of $15 billion within the next 360 days. Plus, an $18 billion current account deficit. Imagine, all these payments on the one side and SBP being left with less than $10.5 billion of liquid foreign exchange reserves, $4 billion of which was in gold. A dilemma is a “situation in which a difficult choice has to be made between two or more alternatives -alternatives that are equally undesirable.”

On the one side were the investors at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange betting on Pakistan headed towards an outright default. On the other side were the previous government’s agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of imposing a petroleum levy of Rs30 per liter -and a promise to raise Rs610 billion through this levy (budget 2021-22). The new prime minister had to pick between IMF’s agreements and Pakistan headed towards an outright default. What a dilemma; two alternatives both of which were undesirable. We all know the new prime minister picked IMF’s agreements in an attempt to avert an outright default.

On May 27, investors at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange sent a different message altogether: Pakistan had dodged a default. A loss in PMLN’s political capital or a loss in Pakistan's national capital -this was the new prime minister’s other dilemma. A dilemma with two alternatives, both equally undesirable. More often than not our political leaders have preferred to safeguard their political capital. We all know the new prime minister sacrificed his political capital in favour of safeguarding the national capital.

Yes, we are all passing through a tunnel. The FATF’s acceptance that Pakistan has ‘substantially completed’ all 34 targets of the two action plans is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The IMF will soon be sharing the MEFP (Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies) with our finance minister and the governor SBP. That will be another light at the end of the tunnel. There is evidence that the West is heading towards a recession which will put pressure on the price of oil. That will mean some relief for us in the future. To be certain, an average Pakistani’s concern is the massive increase in the price of petrol, diesel, electricity and gas. An average Pakistani’s concern is the jump in the cost of living. An average Pakistani does not really care about all the previous agreements signed by the previous government with the IMF. There’s a new government in place and the new government must deliver-sooner rather than later.