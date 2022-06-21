Stocks fall as rupee hits another record low

Stocks fell on Monday as rupee slumped to a new historic low amid lingering ambiguity over the IMF loan programme, which freaked investors out into shedding risky assets, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index lost 363.78 points or 0.86 percent to 41,776.98 points after hitting a day high of 42,355.83 and a low of 41,735.53 points.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks fell across the board amid thin trade on panic selling on a major fall in rupee and uncertainty over the resumption of the IMF programme. Post budget consolidation after imposition of higher taxes on high-earning bluechip corporates, windfall taxes on the banking sector, and removal of tax credits on insurance, mutual and pensions funds weighed on the trade, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 index also shed 146.52 points or 0.91 percent to 15,954.31 points compared with 16,100.83 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 120 million to 162.112 million from 282.931 million shares. Trading value slumped to Rs4.910 billion from Rs9.059 billion.

Turnover in the futures contracts increased to 118.088 million shares from 69.133 million. Market capital expanded to Rs6.960 trillion from Rs7.002 trillion. Out of 318 companies active in the session, 87 advanced, 220 retreated, while 11 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said the day kicked off on a positive note where the market made an intraday high of 217 points on the back of lower international commodity prices.

However, this positivity didn’t sustain as worries over continuous rupee depreciation and no clarity over the IMF programme led the market to make an intraday low of 401 points. HUBC, SYS, LUCK, TRG and BAHL were the major losers in the trading session and they cumulatively dented the index by149 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which surged by Rs459.67 to Rs10,359.67 per share, followed by Allawasaya Textiles, up Rs73.78 to Rs1,320 per share.

A major decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods that fell by Rs150 to Rs25,650 per share, followed by Indus Motor Co, which decreased by Rs38.37 to Rs1,148.22 per share. Arif Habib Ltd report said the market observed a negative session as the dollar continued to grow stronger against rupee.

“Investor participation remained thin over concerns regarding the resumption of the IMF programme. Volumes remained dry in the main board, but a sizable trade was witnessed in third-tier stocks,” it reported.

Laggard sectors included cement (-70.7 points), technology (-62.7 points), power (-50.7 points), banks (-37.1 points), and E&Ps (-32.9 points).

TPL Properties led the volume chart with 19.495 million shares. The stock closed higher by 28 paisas to Rs19.75 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 15.351 million shares. The stock lost 4 paisas to end at Rs1.41 per share.

Other stocks that significantly contributed to volumes included Pakistan Refinery, Cnergyico PK, Unity Foods Ltd, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Hum Network, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Ghani Global Holding, and Yousuf Weaving. “We recommend investors to stay cautious at current levels and avail the downside as buying opportunity in blue chip stocks,” JS Global said in a note.