Penniless travellers

The effects of an increase in petrol prices are quite visible now. The bus rates for intercity travelling have increased by a significant amount. Previously, a bus ticket for a one-way trip from Islamabad to Sukkur would cost Rs2,600, but as the petrol prices rose, the ticket’s price climbed to Rs3,200, clearly showing that everyone was charged more than 20 per cent of the previous fare. This also shows that the bus operator could have easily covered the increase in petrol price (part of its operating costs) with the revised fares of four or five people, which means that a nominal increase in the fare was sufficient.

However, the bus service increased the rates by 20 per cent, making double the profit. It is disappointing that there is no one to keep a check on bus fares. This case is not unique to bus services running from Islamabad to Sukkur, but this is happening across the country.

Rashid Ali

Larkana