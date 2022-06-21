Shortage of books

The ongoing inflation has paralyzed every sector of our society. The sudden shortage of textbooks, especially practical books and journals, is also a result of this crippling inflation. The annual written examinations under the Sindh board have ended, and now students are preparing for their practical examinations. However, to everyone’s surprise, there is a shortage of practical books due to an unexpected hike in the price of printing paper.
The government is requested to deal with the issue and take relevant steps to bring down the price of printing paper to an affordable level so that students can prepare for their exams with ease. The nation is facing trying times, and the government should do everything it can to provide some respite to the people.
Yasir Ali Brohi
Shikarpur
The effects of an increase in petrol prices are quite visible now. The bus rates for intercity travelling have...
Rising food prices are creating multiple problems for a majority of people. Salaried individuals are unable to afford...
The sudden surge in street crimes has raised many questions. Why is the crime rate so high in densely populated areas...
The sudden death of Talat Aslam, senior editor at ‘The News’, has left a void in the lives of many. Talat and I...
This refers to the editorial ‘Politics of inflation’ . It has aptly described the present inflationary trends and...
When out of power, every political party in Pakistan criticizes the ruling party for its incompetence and...
Comments