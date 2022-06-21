Rising crime

The sudden surge in street crimes has raised many questions. Why is the crime rate so high in densely populated areas of urban cities? Why are young individuals involved in such crimes? When people do not have enough means to make ends meet, they take extreme steps like robberies to get some money. These days the main target of robbers are small- and medium-size businesses and residential houses. These criminals continue committing crimes because they know that their victims are less likely to report a crime to the police in order to avoid lengthy procedures.

The shocking involvement of some police officers in a few stray cases also shows that this problem is deeply entrenched in our society. The solution lies in not only taking action against these criminals but also educating our youth against getting involved in such crimes.

Maryam Sajid

Rawalpindi