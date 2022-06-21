Goodbye, Talat

The sudden death of Talat Aslam, senior editor at ‘The News’, has left a void in the lives of many. Talat and I shared our love for food recipes, continuous assessment of local and international issues, worries about deteriorating social and moral values and above all our love for wit. He particularly liked when I said “there’s nothing better than good tea and worse than bad tea” and when, in 2019, I said on the disappointing performance of the former Punjab CM that ‘mein zidd hon kisi aur ki, mujhe maanta koi hai nahin’ [I’m the ego of someone else, nobody takes me seriously]. The wit continued. His memories will remain in the hearts of his admirers.

Naved Zubairi

Karachi