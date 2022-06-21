A vicious cycle

When out of power, every political party in Pakistan criticizes the ruling party for its incompetence and mismanagement and makes promises of bringing prosperity to the country. But as soon as it comes to power, it starts taking U-turns on its promises. The PDM used to criticize the PTI for rising inflation. The nation is now facing a high inflation rate under the PDM government. The mainstream political parties in our country are led and headed by the elite. All agreements with the IMF are done by the will of the ruling elite without the consent of the people who voted for them. The ongoing crisis reveals the sheer level of incompetence of our political parties. We have tested all our options. For how long do the people have to suffer? Unless we stand for ourselves, we will continue to be ruled by these incompetent and self-serving politicians.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu