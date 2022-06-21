A vicious cycle

When out of power, every political party in Pakistan criticizes the ruling party for its incompetence and mismanagement and makes promises of bringing prosperity to the country. But as soon as it comes to power, it starts taking U-turns on its promises. The PDM used to criticize the PTI for rising inflation. The nation is now facing a high inflation rate under the PDM government. The mainstream political parties in our country are led and headed by the elite. All agreements with the IMF are done by the will of the ruling elite without the consent of the people who voted for them. The ongoing crisis reveals the sheer level of incompetence of our political parties. We have tested all our options. For how long do the people have to suffer? Unless we stand for ourselves, we will continue to be ruled by these incompetent and self-serving politicians.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
The effects of an increase in petrol prices are quite visible now. The bus rates for intercity travelling have...
The ongoing inflation has paralyzed every sector of our society. The sudden shortage of textbooks, especially...
Rising food prices are creating multiple problems for a majority of people. Salaried individuals are unable to afford...
The sudden surge in street crimes has raised many questions. Why is the crime rate so high in densely populated areas...
The sudden death of Talat Aslam, senior editor at ‘The News’, has left a void in the lives of many. Talat and I...
This refers to the editorial ‘Politics of inflation’ . It has aptly described the present inflationary trends and...
Comments