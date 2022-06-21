CDA approves plan for flood preparedness

Islamabad:Chairman of the Capital development authority and chief commissioner (Islamabad), Amer Ali Ahmad have approved resource allocation plan to coordinate flood relief preparedness and emergency response in impending pre monsoon rain fall predictions.

According to the details Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad), Arif Nawaz has been made convener of District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) which would coordinate over all efforts. It was further decided that mapping of nallahs and resources would be done and data available with the survey of Pakistan will be utilised.

Moreover, the chair directed Member Engineering CDA to ensure provision of machinery at all the times especially at the vulnerable points where monitoring camps with human resources would be set up immediately. Monitoring of Kactchiabdis and vulnerable areas have been listed with special focus on the areas hit in last July rains

Furthermore to coordinate flood relief efforts related departments like Iesco, food and livestock were put on alert with directions to ensure provision of all necessary measures and items along with their human resources.

The CDA was instructed to release Rs50million to DMA through MCI for purchase of Dewatering sets pumps and other items . The chair directed director generals of civic management and environment to keep their staff alert around the clock.