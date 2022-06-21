Spanish envoy lauds PAF professionalism

Rawalpindi: Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in his office here on Monday.
The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation. The air chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries. Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.
Islamabad:China’s Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council signed a...
Islamabad:The National Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued advisory for all departments concerned to...
Islamabad:Brahim Romani, ambassador Embassy of Algeria to Pakistan visited Pakistan Academy of Letters to meet with...
Rawalpindi:The present spell of showers in the Rawalpindi region has increased the threat of dengue ‘larvae...
Islamabad:Speakers at a webinar called for tapping and promoting Pakistani handicrafts export potential. The webinar...
Rawalpindi:The final award distribution ceremony of NAQSH Digital Film Festival, a nationwide event to showcase short...
Comments