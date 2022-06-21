Lecture on behaviour change

LAHORE:A guest lecture on “Film and Drama as channels for Social and Behaviour Change” was held at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University).

According to a press release issued here Monday, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication, Mr Syed Muhammad Saqib Saleem arranged the lecture for the students enrolled in the course MCOM 415, i.e., Communication Campaign Design. Mr Fayyaz Ahmad Khan, a behaviour change communication specialist, who has also produced the first-ever feature film on gender and family planning, Bol delivered the lecture. The students and faculty from the Department of Mass Communication, FCCU, attended the session. He discussed how social and behaviour change communication uses communication strategies based on behavioural science to positively influence knowledge and attitudes.