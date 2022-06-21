Ragheb Naeemi felicitated

LAHORE:Former members of Punjab Quran Board (PQB) have felicitated noted scholar Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi on his appointment as PQB chairman and expressed hope that now PQB would become reactivated to render auspices services of improving Quran’s printing standards and preserving the torn, soiled copies of the holy book.
Addressing a meeting chaired by Haji Nazimuddin, the speakers lauded the services of Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi as principal of Jamia Naeemia, and said he has been commanding a lot of respect among religious quarters as a devoted and passionate religious scholar, and has great services for the religion.
