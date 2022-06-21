Emergency camps to combat flooding

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Monday established emergency camps at different locations of the provincial metropolis to combat urban flooding.

Chairing a meeting to review monsoon arrangements by Wasa, the Agency MD Ghafran Ahmed said emergency camps had been established at 22 sore points of Lahore where field staff would stay at nights.

He said that complete list of staff at emergency camps would be shared with the monsoon control centre. Deputy MD Wasa (Operations) Abdul Latif, Director Hafiz Raheel Ashraf, Sheikh Akram, Muhammad Danish, Adeel Sharif, Faisal Khurram, Shazal Waqar, Sohail Sindhu, Sohail Qadir Cheema and other officers also attended the meeting.

The MD said all the directors and field staff had to work harder than before to clear rainwater from the city. He aksed operations staff to keep the dewatering sets and other machinery fully operational while generators should be kept on standby with enough fuel supply to deal with an emergency situation.