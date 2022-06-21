Partly cloudy, rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours.
Met officials also warned that windstorms may damage loose structures in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. They said that moist currents were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next two days while a strong westerly wave was likely to affect upper and central parts of the country and may persist until (tomorrow) Wednesday. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Dadu where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 23.5°C.
