Govt urged to withdraw hike in petrol, energy prices

LAHORE:Wapda/electricity workers have demanded the government withdraw the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, electricity and gas imposed upon the nation at the behest of IMF. They called for imposing taxes upon feudal lords and elites instead.

They also demanded the government review the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution companies, thermal power houses, Sui gas and Railways in the wider public interest. Privatisation, the workers said, had already miserably failed in Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi. They demanded hiring of more hands as line staff to prevent accidents. During the course of prevention of electricity theft and recovery of electricity revenue, safety of workers has remained a longstanding demand. The workers called upon the Federal Minister for Energy to withdraw the proposed order against the fundamental right of workers for security of their jobs.

These demands were raised in a national conference of Wapda/ electricity workers held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, here on Monday, presided over by Abdul Latif Nizamani President of the union. Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union, while addressing the workers appealed to all the political parties and patriotic forces to work to rid the country of heavy foreign loan amounting to $25,000 billion and domestic debts amounting to Rs500 trillion. He called for introducing economic self-reliance policy to tackle growing unemployment, poverty, ignorance and irrational gap between the rich and the poor.