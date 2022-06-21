Youth arrested for murder attempt on sister

LAHORE:Sherakot police arrested a youth and registered a case against him over attempting to murder his sister here on Monday.

A 22-year-old youth allegedly attacked his sister, a class 10 student, with a knife and also attempted to strangle her annoying over her reported affair with a boy in the area. Reportedly, the suspect Faizan doubted the character of his sister. He, on the day of the incident, after a brief altercation stabbed and attempted to strangle her. The victim received an injury on her neck and was undergoing treatment in Lahore Ganga Ram Hospital.

ARRESTED: Two suspects were arrested by Misri Shah police for sodomising a 15-year-old boy after abduction on Monday.

The suspects identified as Azhar and Mehboob were arrested by Misri Shah Police. They had forcefully taken the victim to their place where they assaulted him. Police arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

HIT TO DEATH: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Monday. The victim identified as Raja Zulfiqar was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near Muslim League House, a speeding car hit him. The victim fell down and received injuries that claimed his life on the spot. The victim was a resident of Harbancepura.

BIKE THIEVES HELD: Two suspected motorcyclists were arrested by Lorry Ada police on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Asmat Ullah and Abdul Rehman. Police also recovered two bikes, three mobile phones and illegal weapon from their custody. The suspects, police said, would break locks of the bikes to steal the vehicles from different parts of the City. A case has been registered against them.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a tyre shop at Raiwind stop on Monday.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short-circuit in the tyre shop situated near Adda Mahal Village, Talab Saraye. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.