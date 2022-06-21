CITY PULSE

Awami Theatre Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

Emergence: A Revelation of Self

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ammama Malik and Jibran Shahid. Titled ‘Emergence: A Revelation of Self’, the show will run at the gallery until June 23. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.