 
close
Tuesday June 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

CITY PULSE

June 21, 2022

Awami Theatre Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

Emergence: A Revelation of Self

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ammama Malik and Jibran Shahid. Titled ‘Emergence: A Revelation of Self’, the show will run at the gallery until June 23. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Comments