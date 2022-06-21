TLP brought to city to destroy peace, says Kamal

Calling the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a militant group, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that it was brought to Karachi from outside with the intention to worsen the city’s law and order.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan House, Kamal said peace was restored in Karachi after sacrifices of people and law enforcement agencies but now groups like the TLP had been launched to create lawlessness in the metropolis.