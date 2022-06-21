TLP brought to city to destroy peace, says Kamal

Calling the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a militant group, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that it was brought to Karachi from outside with the intention to worsen the city’s law and order.
Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan House, Kamal said peace was restored in Karachi after sacrifices of people and law enforcement agencies but now groups like the TLP had been launched to create lawlessness in the metropolis.
Awami Theatre FestivalThe Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm...
National Highways & Motorway Police chief Khalid Mahmood has ordered implementing a points-based system for driving...
Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi...
A woman’s body with gunshot wounds was found in the Manghopir area on Monday. Police also found a minor girl along...
A perfume warehouse at Karachi’s famous Lighthouse market was gutted by a fire on Monday. According to the fire...
Population growth is a cross-sectoral issue that impacts all aspects of life, including economy, education, health and...
Comments