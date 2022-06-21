Child found with murdered woman at deserted place

A woman’s body with gunshot wounds was found in the Manghopir area on Monday. Police also found a minor girl along with the body.

The body was found in natural vegetation near Water Board Colony in Malik Goth within the limits of the Manghopir police station. After being informed by locals about the body, a police team reached the location and took the body into custody. The cops also found a minor girl, who appeared to be five years old, present with the body and crying.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased woman, who appeared to be around 25 years old, is yet to be identified. Police said she was shot once in her head.

According to police, a shepherd was passing by the location when he heard cries of the minor girl. As he went to the girl, he found the body and then told people of the area about it who later informed police.

Police said it was yet to be ascertained whether the minor girl was the daughter of the deceased woman. They added that the woman needed to be identified before the investigations could proceed further. They explained that efforts were being made for her identification with the help of the biometric system.

However, police suspect that the minor girl could have been the daughter of the deceased woman who was apparently shot and killed in front of her daughter, due to which the minor was in a state of shock.

The girl was handed over to the Chhipa Child Home. Police also found two empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene, which suggested that the murderers had brought the victim and the minor girl at the abandoned place and escaped after killing her. A case has been registered.