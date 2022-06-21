Fire destroys perfume warehouse in Lighthouse

A perfume warehouse at Karachi’s famous Lighthouse market was gutted by a fire on Monday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the warehouse was located near the Subhan Bakery near Lighthouse within the limits of the Aram Bagh police station.
Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders were despatched to the fire site but as they were not enough, four more fire tenders were later sent to douse the flames. The firefighters were able to control the blaze with hectic efforts of two-and-a-half hours. The fire completely destroyed the warehouse. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.
