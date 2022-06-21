PTI MPA granted bail in harassment case

A court on Monday granted interim post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shabbir Qureshi in a sexual harassment case.

Qureshi had been arrested from his Clifton apartment on Sunday after being booked for allegedly subjecting a woman to sexual harassment after luring her with a job offer. An FIR was registered against him on the complaint of the woman at the SITE-B police station under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On Monday the police produced the legislator before Judicial Magistrate-VII (West) Rafique Ahmed Dahar. PTI lawyers, including Riaz Effendi and Shujaat Khan, turned up at the court pleading with the magistrate to grant the party leader bail because the allegation levelled against him constituted a bailable offence.

They argued that Qureshi had been implicated in a fake case with mala fide intentions to subject him to political vengeance. They claimed that the incumbent case was one of a series of fabricated cases lodged against PTI leaders in Karachi.

After hearing the arguments of Qureshi’s lawyers, the magistrate approved interim bail of the MPA until July 4 against a surety bond of Rs10,000. According to the complainant, she lives in a rented house in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood. She said she had an acquaintance with the PTI lawmaker, and had asked him for a job.

She said that the accused called her to his office, from where he was taking her to a warehouse in his car, during which he pulled over in the darkness and tried to sexually assault her. The woman said she resisted the attempt and got out of the car.