Health secy told to form board for autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

A court on Monday directed the Sindh health secretary to constitute a medical board for an autopsy of television personality and MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain who died under mysterious circumstances a few days ago.

In a letter to the health secretary, the court office of District East Magistrate Wazeer Hussain Memon stated that he had on June 18 allowed a plea seeking the exhumation and post-mortem examination of the deceased MNA.

“Hence, you are hereby directed to constitute a medical board and fix a date for exhumation of dead body of deceased Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, so also make all necessary arrangements in accordance with the law under intimation to this court,” read the letter, a copy of which is available with The News.

Hussain was laid to rest on the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine in Clifton on June 10. His last rites were delayed due to a dispute over the post-mortem examination as the police wanted to carry out an autopsy but his children did not allow that.