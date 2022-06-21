Wanted criminal killed in Kashmore-Kandhkot district

SUKKUR: The police have killed a most wanted criminal after a brief encounter, when they were trying to rob the commuters at Basar Larro in the limits of Ghouspur Police Station of district Kashmore-Kandhkot.
SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Sheikh said a police team arrested a gang of criminals after a brief shootout at Basar Larro in the limits of Ghoupur Police Station, where the criminals were attempting to rob the people. He said the criminals started firing at the police party, which was retaliated.
