Symposium arranged on oral cancer at KCD

PESHAWAR: Khyber College of Dentistry, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU), organised a one-day symposium on oral cancer aimed at highlighting the oral cancer project by the Department of Oral Pathology and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

The organisers were Associate Prof Dr Samrina Muhammad of the Oral Pathology Department and Prof Dr Muslim Khan from the Oral and Maxillofacial Department.In her opening remarks, Dr Samrina Muhammad welcomed the participants and highlighted the joint venture.

Addressing the occasion, Associate Professor Dr Asif Ali, Director of IPDM Khyber Medical University, introduced the Oral Cancer Project and explained the role of biomarkers in oral cancer.

In his presentation, he explained in detail the various techniques used in the research of oral cancer and described the methods of the diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive modalities of oral squamous cell carcinoma. The symposium served as a platform to bridge the gap between the pathologist and the surgical aspects of oral cancer.

Prof Dr Muslim Khan covered the surgical aspects of the oral cancer project. He said it covered various treatments and the role of surgery in the management of oral cancer.Dr Muslim Khan emphasised the role of the tumour board in the management of oral cancer and the role of a team approach in the management of serious tumour. He said that more than 80% of these patients were snap diapers and most of the patients present the tumour at an advanced stage. Prof Dr Irfan Shah highlighted the aspect of oral cancer awareness and said that there was a lack of awareness in society. It is the responsibility of each health provider to contribute to this awareness campaign and prevention.

Director, Irnum, Prof Dr Akif and Dr Zainab Jan, a radiology oncologist, covered the treatment methods for oral cancer. The event was attended by M.Phil and PhD students as well as heads of departments and TMOs and house officers.

The symposium ended with an interactive Q&A session. Prof Dr Nasir Shah, dean of Khyber College of Dentistry, in his address, thanked all the participants and said that they rendered their services in highlighting the project and bringing it to completion.Finally, Dr Nasir Shah and Prof Dr Hashim Khan distributed shields among the speakers and organisers.