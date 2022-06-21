 
Tuesday June 21, 2022
Punjab CM reviews solar water plants plan in Cholistan

By Our Correspondent
June 21, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz reviewed the proposed programme for installation of solar water plants in remote areas of Cholistan.

In this regard, the chief minister chaired a meeting here on Sunday. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division gave a briefing regarding installation of solar water plants in Cholistan.The proposed project to increase rainfall in Cholistan through modern technology was also reviewed while a programme has been made to install solar water plants in remote areas of Cholistan.

Solar water plants will provide water to humans as well as animals, Hamza Shehbaz said, adding that the project matters should be finalised soon. He said this was a good programme and it should be completed soon keeping in mind the rules and regulations.

