Excessive rain not good for cotton

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture department has advised growers to pay special attention to cotton crop during the monsoon season as excessive rain is not good for the crop.A spokesman for the department said on Monday, “Excessive rain leads to unwanted growth of cotton plants and weeds.

In such circumstances juice sucking insects badly harm the crop if not managed properly. He suggested the farmers to ensure timely draining of rain water from the crop to avoid losses. After draining of the water, solution of urea should be sprayed in recommended quantity so that plants start growing again”.

The spokesman said that pest scouting should be carried out as per guidelines of the department, besides implementing weed removal procedures. He further said that farmers should feel free in contacting agriculture department for proper management of cotton crop and thus obtain good yield.