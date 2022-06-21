Tourist safety: KP Police to introduce vehicles convoy system

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are going to introduce vehicles convoy system for the safety of tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan through the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

“We are going to introduce the vehicles convoy system as the precautionary measures for the safety of tourists and passengers travelling through the MNJ road in Kaghan Valley,” District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Tariq told reporters here on Monday.

Flanked by Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jamil, he said that motorists and passengers coaches would be intercepted at Barawai and another point after 5 pm as the weather clears in Kaghan Valley and would be allowed to proceed ahead through Babusar Top to neighbouring Diamer (GB) in convoys.

He said a search and strike operation by the police from Barawai to Babusar Top along the MNJ road in upper parts of Kaghan Valley was well underway. The DPO made it clear that there was no threat to tourists or passengers but such measures were being adopted to ensure that no burglary took place on this side of the border.

“We have also attached the tourists travelling to the Dodipat Sar lake with weather conditions as it is a dangerous mountainous track to reach there by foot or through horses and ponies and if the weather goes inclement, it could trigger any mishap for them,” Tariq said.

The official said the tourists and passengers travelling through the MNJ road should extend cooperation to the police and follow the precautionary measures for their own safety.“We have deployed wardens from Balakot to Naran to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and visitors should avoid rash driving on this hilly artery,” the DPO said.