10 motorbikes recovered as police bust 5-member gang

MARDAN: Ten stolen motorcycles and a rickshaw were recovered and a five-member gang of robbers has been busted in the district, officials said.
An official said that District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan formed an investigation team to probe some incidents of robberies. The team, led by SP Operations Shah Mumtaz and comprising DSP Adnan Azam and other officials, traced and arrested five members of the gang, identified as Suleman, Kashif, Muhammad Khan, Abdullah, and Zeeshan.
During interrogation, the arrestees surrendered 10 motorbikes and one rickshaw they had lifted from various areas, and also a stolen buffalo was recovered. The cops also seized pistols from the arrestees.
Meanwhile, the police also arrested a weapon smuggler and recovered 8 pistols from his possession. Cops from the Lundkhwar Police Station arrested Ayaz, a resident of Hathian, who confessed to his crime.
Also, two families reconciled in presence of police officials and local elders at a Jirga in the Hoti area. The enmity between the families of Wisal and Sher Taj had claimed several lives in the past. They buried the hatchet and pledged to live peacefully in the future.
