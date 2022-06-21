Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till June 28 in another case of violence and damaging public property during the party’’s recent long march.

The court directed the PTI leaders to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each for availing the relief.ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on bail applications of the PTI leaders, wherein Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, Yasir Gillani, Andleeb Abbas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Mussarat Cheema, and others appeared.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik represented the PTI leaders before the court and argued that his clients were nominated in a case registered by Shafiqabad police station under Anti-Terrorism Act sections.