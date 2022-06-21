 
Tuesday June 21, 2022
Peshawar

Cops assume charge

By Bureau report
June 21, 2022

PESHAWAR: The new senior superintendent of police operations and coordination assumed charge of offices on Monday.The new SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi and SSP Coordination Shahzada Umar Abbas arrived at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. A contingent of the police presented a salute to the new officers on their arrival. The new officers held meetings with senior and junior officials of the force.

