CTD says six terrorists held

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested six alleged terrorists during an operation in Khyber, officials said on Monday.

An official said the CTD Peshawar Region during an action arrested six alleged terrorists identified as Naushad, Waqar, Amanullah, Wajid, Hannan and Manzoor.They were allegedly involved in different terrorist activities and were planning more when arrested. The CTD officials said heavy machine guns, AK 47 rifles and five hand-grenades were recovered from the arrested terrorists.