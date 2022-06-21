3,000 arrested so far in crackdown against anti-social elements

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police have arrested 3,000 persons so far during the current calendar year as part of crackdown against anti-social elements, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Those arrested after tip off were accused of possessing illegal weapons and involvement in other anti-social activities. Modern automatic weapons including 296 Kalashnikov rifles, 42 kalakovs, 127 shotguns, 239 rifles, over 4,000 pistols and 150,000 cartridges of different bores had been recovered from their possession, it said. Besides snap checking and sudden checking, search and strike operations had been conducted.Meanwhile, for making the crackdown more effective, directives for bringing further improvement in human intelligence had also been issued, the press release said.