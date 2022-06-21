Demand to clear Garhi Habibullah of encroachments

MANSEHRA: People have complained that the Balakaot Tehsil Municipal Administration has failed to launch an anti-encroachment drive in Garhi Habibullah and its suburbs.

A group of people led by Mohammad Ajmal told reporters that there was a massive rush in the bazaars and roads in Garhi Habibullah and traffic couldn’t ply smoothly because of the encroachments.

He said that traffic mostly remained blocked and motorists were seen stuck in the traffic.“The passersby couldn’t move freely because of the encroachments and locals approached the TMA for the removal of temporary and concrete encroachments but to no avail,” Ajmal said.

In Shinkiari, the traders have occupied the Forest Department’s land.A group of people told reporters that an influential group of traders had illegally occupied the Forest Department’s land. They said that police had earlier reclaimed that land from the grabbers but they again occupied it with time and established cabins there.