KP local councils secretaries go on pen-down strike

PESHAWAR: Over 40,000 neighbourhood councils (NCs) and village councils (VCs) secretaries on Monday went on a pen-down strike for better grades, service structure and promotion policy.

All Secretaries Association of Neighbourhood and Village Councils KP President Liaqat Ali Khan had given the call for the protest to highlight the demands.He said the pen-down strike was observed by 4,221 secretaries and the protest would continue till the acceptance of the demands.

Liaqat Ali Khan said that secretaries had a lot of work at the councils, including awarding birth, death, marriage, divorce certificates, preparing development plans and others. He added that service structure should be given to the secretaries so they could better serve the people. The protests were also staged in other parts of the KP.

CHITRAL: As many as 100 village and neighbourhood councils’ secretaries launched the pen-down strike in Chitral. The protesting secretaries led by their leader Aftab Alam staged a rally and then a sit-in outside the Chitral Press Club.

Speaking at a press conference, Aftab Alam said that village secretaries in Punjab were being recruited in grade 14 but in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scale 11 and 9 were given to the senior and junior secretaries, respectively.

He said that it was injustice with the secretaries, adding the issue should be redressed forthwith. The speaker urged the government to stop the exploitation of secretaries and give a special quota in the up-gradation and promotion of the service. Meanwhile, chairmen of the local councils took oath at ceremonies in different districts on Monday.

ABBOTTABAD: The newly elected chairmen and members of tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils took the oath of office on Monday. Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi, Chairman Tehsil Tanawal Junaid Tanoli, Chairman Tehsil Havelian Atif Munsif and Chairman Tehsil Lora Iftikhar Abbasi were sworn in.