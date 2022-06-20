 
Monday June 20, 2022
National

Corrigendum

June 20, 2022

The News reporter Kasim Abbasi, in his report — ‘Imran fails to disclose 4 companies owned by his spouse’ — published on June 19, 2022, erroneously mixed up the name of Farah Khan's mother Bushra Khan with the spouse of Imran Khan. The reporter offers sincere apology to those concerned. —Editor

